San Benito, Texas– School officials need your help locating a missing student. Authorities state 16-year-old Fernando Martinez has not returned home since Monday and has not made contact with his family.

He is 5’ 7” tall and weighs 140 lbs., has brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and was carrying a backpack, by the First Cash Pawn by the Expressway and Price road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 361-6480