Authorities Need Your Help to Locate Family of Discovered Body

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff Department needs your help to find the family of a 17-year old male found dead on Val Verde Road. Through his fingerprints authorities have identified the victim as Mario Perez Aguilar– a Mexican National possible from the state of Veracruz. Aguilar’s body was found Sunday in an orchard grove south of Business 83. The consulate is working to find his next of kin.

If you have any information about this investigation please contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. All calls remain anonymous.