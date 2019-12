Alton, Texas — Your help is needed to locate a suspect accused of indecency with a child.

49-year-old Raul Sergio Casares is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has grey hair and black eyes. His last known address is in the city of Alton.

If you recognize this man or have any information as to his whereabouts contact the crime stoppers hotline at 956 668-tips.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.