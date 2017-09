Authorities are investigating the drowning of a man in Falcon Lake.The incident happened Saturday afternoon, when a man jumped into the lake to rescue his 16 year old daughter.However, the man did not make it to shore. That’s when rescue efforts began … His body was recovered hours after, by a diving team . He has been identified as 34-year-old, Jesus Sandoval, Jr.

The case continues under investigation by the Zapata county sheriffs office.