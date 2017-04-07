New Details on Human Remains found in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO (KFXV) — There’s new details tonight after human remains were found in Rio Hondo.

As of today, authorities remained on scene– making this already a more than 24-hour long investigation.

Cameron County investigators, giving out new details in the discovery of bones, north of Centerline Road in rural Rio Hondo.
According to police, it was a farmer who found the human remains.

The discovery led to intense police activity and blocking of the road, as multiple agencies arrived on scene, including Harlingen and Brownsville who have several reports of missing people.

This morning, family of Nahomi Rodriguez– who disappeared in July of 2016– also went to the sheriff’s office to ask for information about the remains that were found.
She tells FOX, she’s worried but is also hopeful that it won’t be her niece.

The sheriff also said other canals in the county will be searched.

 

