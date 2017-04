EDCOUCH (KFXV) — We go to just north of Edcouch where a man’s body is found last night.

Fox News caught the exclusive images of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating the incident that occurred near the intersection of FM 1015 and Montecristo Road in rural part of Hidalgo County. According to the sheriff’s office, the man is identified as a 47-year-old. An autopsy has been ordered, and the case remains under investigation.