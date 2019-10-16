Today, several law enforcement agencies gathered to attend a border intel conference hosted by the Webb County sheriff’s office.

Officials learned different operations and intelligence strategies to identify gang members and other safety measures to keep law enforcement officers up to date.

“One of the major gangs that we have here is the Mexican mafia that is known across the country that are very situated in the communities”

Representatives from the Bexar County criminal district attorney’s office spoke at the event. Sheriff Cuellar says he will host more of these events to make sure officers better serve the community.