Authorities Arrest Two in Connection with a 2010 Murder

MCALLEN (KFXV) — After seven years, two men are behind bars for the 2010 murder of a McAllen man, shot dead inside a convenience store.

According to the Pharr Police Department, over the weekend, they, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals arrested 47-year-old, Jaime Torres, and 26-year-old, Gerardo Ochoa, both from San Juan, in connection to the murder 30-year-old, Alberto Garcia.

The shooting occurred in February of 2010 around 7p.m. on the 600 block of Evans Road in Pharr. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the case. More arrests are expected.