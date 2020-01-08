The city of Pharr will be hosting a Census 2020 job fair.

Temporary positions are available offering the opportunity to earn extra income while helping the community.

“We are going to have representatives from the Census to answer any questions or concerns that the public might have” Frank Nunez – Pharr Community Liason

The job fair is taking place Friday the 10th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pharr Development and Research Center located at 850 West Dicker road.

For more information, you can call 402-4000