As orbit becomes more crowded, risk from space debris grows

Posted by | Apr 21, 2017 | |

As orbit becomes more crowded, risk from space debris grows

BERLIN (AP) — Decades’ worth of man-made junk is cluttering up Earth’s orbit, posing a threat to spaceflight and the satellites we rely on for weather reports, air travel and global communications.

More than 750,000 fragments larger than a centimeter are already thought to orbit Earth, and each one could badly damage or even destroy a satellite.

Experts meeting in Germany this week say the problem could get worse as private companies send a flurry of new satellites into space over the coming years, unless steps are taken to reduce space debris.

Luisa Innocenti of the European Space Agency said Friday a first mission to capture space junk is being planned, but noted that it is highly complex because failure could worsen the problem by creating more debris.

ESA video explaining problem

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Oklahoma wildfires threaten homes; smoke risky for drivers

Oklahoma wildfires threaten homes; smoke risky for drivers

February 10, 2016

The newest pictures of Pluto makes you feel like you are there

The newest pictures of Pluto makes you feel like you are there

September 18, 2015

Report: Climate change already affecting US

Report: Climate change already affecting US

May 7, 2014

Childlike robot with ‘heart’ set to go on sale

Childlike robot with ‘heart’ set to go on sale

June 18, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT