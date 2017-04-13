Arrest made in UTRGV Robberies

Posted by | Apr 13, 2017 | |

Arrest made in UTRGV Robberies

Edinburg (KFXV) – UTRGV Police arrested 17 year old after being identified as the prime suspect in committing a series of robberies at the University’s education complex. Police determined Richard Fletcher is the person responsible for stealing on four additional occasions in the same building. He faces five counts of robbery with an imposed Bond of $20,000. University Police say the stolen items have been recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are now urging the community to report any suspicious or criminal activity at 665-7151 and in Cameron County the number is 882-8232.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Undercover Officers Target of Gunfire in Rio Grande City

Undercover Officers Target of Gunfire in Rio Grande City

January 2, 2014

Driver Crashes Into Mission Bank, Two Injured

Driver Crashes Into Mission Bank, Two Injured

December 2, 2013

Bill Gates to Turn Feces into Drinking Water?

Bill Gates to Turn Feces into Drinking Water?

January 7, 2015

Car Breathalyzer Camera Catches Burglary Suspect in the Act

Car Breathalyzer Camera Catches Burglary Suspect in the Act

January 4, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT