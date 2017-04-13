Arrest made in UTRGV Robberies

Edinburg (KFXV) – UTRGV Police arrested 17 year old after being identified as the prime suspect in committing a series of robberies at the University’s education complex. Police determined Richard Fletcher is the person responsible for stealing on four additional occasions in the same building. He faces five counts of robbery with an imposed Bond of $20,000. University Police say the stolen items have been recovered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are now urging the community to report any suspicious or criminal activity at 665-7151 and in Cameron County the number is 882-8232.