Arrest Made in Death of Missing Raymondville Woman

Posted by | May 24, 2017 | |

Arrest Made in Death of Missing Raymondville Woman

Willacy County (KFXV) — Tonight Raymondville police, have identified the woman– whose body was found in a canal in Monte Alto.

Police have a man behind bars linked to her death.

Police have identified the victim as the Raymondville woman who was reported missing, last month.  The man accused in this case is her boyfriend.

Thirty-five-year-old, Juan Manuel Tobias, Jr. is facing a murder charge and a $1M bond after a judge determined he’s a flight risk.

His alleged victim has been identified as Nora Conde Villalobos– who was reported missing more than a month ago and whose body was found recovered from a canal near FM 1015 and Nittler Road on Tuesday morning.  Tobias was placed in custody the same afternoon.

The Willacy County, district attorney was present during his arraignment and requested a high bond for the man, adding that the individual, has violent history.  Police confirm that Villalobos and Tobias were in a relationship.  Tobias, Jr., remains at the Willacy County jail.

Raymondville police are expected to give more details tomorrow.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Woman Detained by Border Patrol While Visiting Child During Surgery

Woman Detained by Border Patrol While Visiting Child During Surgery

May 8, 2017

House Burns to Ground after Catching Fire Twice in Less than 24 Hours

House Burns to Ground after Catching Fire Twice in Less than 24 Hours

January 22, 2016

Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Speaks Out About Dept. Corruption Allegations

Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Speaks Out About Dept. Corruption Allegations

December 27, 2013

Children Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Crash

Children Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Crash

August 3, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT