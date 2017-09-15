A man wanted for robbing an insurance company yesterday has been arrested by Laredo police.

22-year-old Joseph Alexander Ramirez went into the Pronto insurance company located on Sanders and Buena Vista on Wednesday and walked out with $140. Before robbing the insurance company Ramirez allegedly tried robbing a supermarket located on Lion street. Police said Ramirez has been arrested 12 times in the past. He is charged with armed robbery and while being arrested, he attempted to flee the patrol vehicle while still in handcuffs.