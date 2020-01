Harlingen, Texas– The police department continues investigating an armed robbery at business this morning.

Two armed men with their faces covered entered the pawnshop at the 1700 block of West Tyler street at around8 a.m.

Both suspects took an unknown amount of cash and jewelry from the business. They fled the store heading west toward Harrison Street.

If you have any information on this case ..Place an anonymous call to the Harlingen crime stoppers hotline at 425-8477.