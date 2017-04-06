April is National Child Abuse Prevention month

The Texas Department of Family and protective services is stepping up prevention efforts through its help for parents Hope for Kids campaign as well as participating in a broad range of community events during the month of April. Child abuse is a big problem in Texas and across the Nation. Child Protective Services completed 166,000 investigations that confirm that over 58,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect in Texas just last year alone. More than 200 children in Texas died to abuse or neglect last year.

Learn the signs of abuse and neglect. If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the Texas abuse hotline at +1-800-252-5400 or report online at www.texasabusehotline.org