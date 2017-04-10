April is alcohol awareness month

Posted by | Apr 10, 2017 | |

April is alcohol awareness month

MADD aims at increasing public awareness surrounding alcohol abuse and underage drinking. The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving is spreading the prevention message now that prom and graduation season are upon us.

MADD kicks off its month-long parents program and is hosting its power talk 21 days on Friday April 21st across the Lone Star State.  MADD developed these programs to help parents feel more confident about talking with their children about the dangers of underage drinking and where they should never ride with a drinking driver.

For more information, logon to http://www.madd.org

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

No Arrests In Marijuana Field Operation

No Arrests In Marijuana Field Operation

August 19, 2014

Wong Faces Multiple Charges

Wong Faces Multiple Charges

June 29, 2016

DEVELOPING: Man Severely Burned in Accident

DEVELOPING: Man Severely Burned in Accident

April 16, 2015

Large Sum of Money found During Traffic Stop

Large Sum of Money found During Traffic Stop

June 28, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT