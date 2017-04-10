April is alcohol awareness month

MADD aims at increasing public awareness surrounding alcohol abuse and underage drinking. The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving is spreading the prevention message now that prom and graduation season are upon us.

MADD kicks off its month-long parents program and is hosting its power talk 21 days on Friday April 21st across the Lone Star State. MADD developed these programs to help parents feel more confident about talking with their children about the dangers of underage drinking and where they should never ride with a drinking driver.

For more information, logon to http://www.madd.org