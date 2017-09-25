The Appeals Court of the Fifth Circuit announced the implementation of certain parts of SB4 that were recently blocked. Now, local officials must cooperate with ICE for detentions.

Parts of this law was blocked August 30th, just two days before it took effect in Texas. Now, the Fifth Circuit has lifted this ban. While the cooperation with ICS is now implemented, immigration lawyer, San Miguel states that some parts remain blocked.

On the other hand, pro-immigrant activists state this announcement motivates them to keep on fighting against the law that will allow local officials to act as immigration agents.

It’s important to mention that this is a temporal mandate that will be implemented while the appeal is finalized.