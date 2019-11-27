Anyone that is caught intentionally harming an animal will now be facing federal charges.

Preventing animal cruelty and torture act– known as PACT was passed yesterday evening by the president.

For many animal advocates, this new bill will greatly benefit South Texas.



“The new law is adding uniformity on a federal level to state laws that already exist around the country so it will be making enforcement investigation a lot easier it will allocate resources to those investigations so it’s going to make it a lot easier to hold people accountable when they do treat animals cruelly”

Animal abuse is illegal in all 50 states…Several cases have been reported in the Rio Grande Valley within the past few months.

Types of animal cruelty include:

Torturing an animal

Failing to provide food, care or shelter

Abandoning an animal

Transporting an animal in a cruel manner

Killing, seriously injuring or poisoning an animal

Causing an animal to fight with another

Using a live animal as a lure in a dog race

Tripping a horse

Injuring an animal belonging to another person

Seriously overworking an animal

Anyone that is caught committing this crime can be sentenced to 10 years in prison and up to a 10 thousand dollar fine.