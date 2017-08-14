Donna (KFXV) — An Amber Alert has been launched for 13-year old, Priscilla Martinez, missing since last Wednesday from her residence in rural Donna. Officials naming 41-year old, Rodolfo Nuncio Jr., her uncle, as a suspect for her disappearance. Her family members ask Priscilla to contact them and return safely home. If you have information that may lead to locating Martinez and or Nuncio, you may call Hidalgo County’s Sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

