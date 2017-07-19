Alton Blaze Damages Welding Shop

ALTON (KFXV) — Fire officials are investigating another blaze in Alton this time at a welding shop that occurred this afternoon.

According to authorities, around 1 this afternoon, firefighters responded to the business near La Homa, just west of Mile 7. Employees of the shop were welding when sparks ignited brush, causing the fire. The flames also caused damaged to an abandoned structure nearby.

Firefighters with Palmview, McAllen and Edinburg assisted the Alton Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.