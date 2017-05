McAllen (KFXV) — McAllen Police have now identified and arrested a man wanted for a robbery.

According to investigators, police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Leyshawn Villanueva of Mercedes — on Tuesday for two counts of aggravated robbery, and one for aggravated assault, with $600,000 in bond.

The robbery happened early in the morning on the 2300 block of Lindberg Avenue.

