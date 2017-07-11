Alleged kidnapping and shooting in Elsa

ELSA (KFXV) — Police in Elsa are investigating an alleged kidnapping and shooting that happened last night, and still searching for the man involved in both. The Elsa Police Department confirmed that a man allegedly had a rifle — presumed to be an airsoft rifle as investigators have been unable to find casings — outside of a store. Witness say he shot the rifle. The same man is also wanted for also kidnapping two people, who managed to get away without injury. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his early 30s, last seen wearing khakis and a colored t-shirt. The case remains under investigation.
