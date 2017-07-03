Alleged Gunman Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea

Edinburg (KFXV) — The man accused of allegedly shooting a Mission teen entered a not guilty plea. Seventeen-year-old, Dimas Morales is the second person to go before the court for the death of 17-year-old, Miguel Angel Alcala of Mission who died in February of last year.

A second suspect, 22-year-old, Jonathan Alejandro Martinez — accepted a plea offer with the state for 40 years in prison for his role in the shooting that took Alcala’s life.

A judge raised Morales’ bond to half a million dollars, and scheduled his next hearing for August third.

