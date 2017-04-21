Alaska dentist charged with fraud pulled a patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Prosecutors say an Alaska dentist charged with Medicaid fraud pulled a sedated patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard.

Seth Lookhart was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after prosecutors say he billed Medicaid $1.8 million last year for IV sedation used in procedures that didn’t call for it.

Prosecutors say in an indictment that investigators found a video on Lookhart’s phone of him riding a hoverboard while extracting a sedated patient’s tooth. They say he texted the video to his office manager and joked that it was a “new standard of care.” Prosecutors say investigators contacted the patient and she told them she was unaware that Lookhart was riding the hoverboard while operating on her.

Lookhart’s attorney, Michael Moberly, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lookhart’s office manager is also charged in the case.

