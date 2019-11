Alamo, Texas — Police are on the search for a suspect accused of stealing several cell phones from a local business.

The incident happened on October, 29th at a Cricket Wireless store on 530 north Alamo road. The suspect broke in and took 40 cell phones with a value of almost 6 thousand dollars.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that can lead police to the suspect contact authorities at 956 787 1454.