Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Family

Alamo (KFXV) — An Alamo police officer awaits a formal arraignment for allegedly assaulting a family member.

According to county records, Texas DPS agents arrested 49-year-old Diego Manuel Guerrero, of Alamo, Monday. Today, Alamo Police Chief Arturo Espinoza confirmed Guerrero works for the department, but declined to speak about the arrest.

Guerrero remains behind bars at the county jail, awaiting formal arraignment.