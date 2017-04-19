Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Family

Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Family

Alamo (KFXV) — An Alamo police officer awaits a formal arraignment for allegedly assaulting a family member.
According to county records, Texas DPS agents arrested 49-year-old Diego Manuel Guerrero, of Alamo, Monday. Today, Alamo Police Chief Arturo Espinoza confirmed Guerrero works for the department, but declined to speak about the arrest.
Guerrero remains behind bars at the county jail, awaiting formal arraignment.

7 Comments

  4. Morena R. Perez on April 19, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Wow and how do we trust and respect them if they can’t do the same

  5. Jonathan Dykes on April 19, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Hasn’t it been daily lately?a cop getting charged for something…-LorenD

    • Xavier Guerra on April 20, 2017 at 2:02 am

      Yes, this is the second Alamo officer charged with asult in the past 3 years

  6. Xavier Guerra on April 20, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Alamo has lots of Osofers ! With black spots they can be Pandas, pandiados.

