Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Family
Alamo (KFXV) — An Alamo police officer awaits a formal arraignment for allegedly assaulting a family member.
According to county records, Texas DPS agents arrested 49-year-old Diego Manuel Guerrero, of Alamo, Monday. Today, Alamo Police Chief Arturo Espinoza confirmed Guerrero works for the department, but declined to speak about the arrest.
Guerrero remains behind bars at the county jail, awaiting formal arraignment.
👮 🐷 SUUUUUEEEY!
Wha……….t ! he has a badge he has the right to badger the subjects! Only in the #RGV if he’d spend tim… https://t.co/bc4myBOMvb
I have no words 😯
Wow and how do we trust and respect them if they can’t do the same
Hasn’t it been daily lately?a cop getting charged for something…-LorenD
Yes, this is the second Alamo officer charged with asult in the past 3 years
Alamo has lots of Osofers ! With black spots they can be Pandas, pandiados.