UPDATE: Aggravated Robbery Suspect Turns Self In

We have an update to a story we brought you Tuesday night of an aggravated robbery, all caught on camera.

Wednesday afternoon, investigators say the suspect has turned himself in.

The Harlingen Police Department reports that Miguel Angel Flores — wanted for an aggravated robbery on the 2200 block of North Commerce Street, and a separate burglary on the 1100 block of East Jackson — turned himself in of his own free will.

Police booked the 34-year-old into the city jail where he now faces an arraignment for both charges.

