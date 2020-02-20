San Benito, Texas– The police have one person in custody in connection to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery.

At 8:45 this morning officials responded to a call at the Rodriguez grocery store where a suspect allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint…officer’s learned the vehicle used in the incident matched that of one that had been reported stolen..officers had identified the suspect on the surveillance and an anonymous tip led to his capture on the 100th block of Helena street..the identity of the accused will not be released pending the completion of the investigation.

The stolen vehicle was recovered outside city limits and being processed for evidence.

