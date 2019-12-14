Starr county, Texas — HIDTA agents along with border patrol continue to disrupt smuggling attempts.

On Thursday, agents in El Refugio saw a suspicious vehicle being loaded up with narcotics on FM KCTM road 103. Agents were able to confiscate 702lbs of marijuana.

That same day at La Rosia several people were seen, by agents, walking north from the Rio Grande river with bundles of marijuana and loading it into a vehicle. Moments later, that same vehicle led authorities on a chase. The suspects hit a pedestrian during the incident. One person identified as, Israel Loya Juatu, was arrested.

An additional 341lbs of that narcotic was confiscated. HIDTA is now in charge of both cases.

