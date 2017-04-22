Agencies in Harlingen Investigate Toddler Death

Agencies in Harlingen Investigate Toddler Death

Harlingen (KFXV) – Agencies in Harlingen are investigating the death of a toddler.

According to authorities the two-year-old has been identified as Catalina Desaray Castaneda who allegedly fell down a flight of stairs and sustained serious injuries. The fall happened Wednesday the 19th near the 1800 block of south 3rd street. Emergency responders found Catalina unresponsive at the scene and transported her to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.

Information about the investigation has yet to be released by authorities in the Harlingen Police Department and Child Protective Services are investigating.

