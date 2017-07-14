After Fight Escalates, Man Pulls Gun on Step-Son

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — We stay in Harlingen where police arrested a second man, also for threatening someone with a gun. Harlingen police report that officers responded to an aggravated assault on the 2600 block of Wilson Road where a fight between 72-year-old, Richard Paris, and his stepson escalated and became physical. The victim alleges that during the argument, Paris pointed a gun at him, and a struggle ensued. The victim managed to get the gun away, but did receive a cut on his arm. Paris is now under arrest and faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
About The Author
The Valley's Fox News
KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.
Related Posts
Former Hidalgo County Sheriff Begins His Sentence In Federal Prison
September 9, 2014
City of McAllen Emergency Alert System
October 23, 2015
Gang-Related Drive-by Shooting Suspects Face Judge
March 11, 2015
Discussions Set to Begin on Future of DACA/DAPA Programs
April 16, 2015