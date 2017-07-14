After Fight Escalates, Man Pulls Gun on Step-Son

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — We stay in Harlingen where police arrested a second man, also for threatening someone with a gun. Harlingen police report that officers responded to an aggravated assault on the 2600 block of Wilson Road where a fight between 72-year-old, Richard Paris, and his stepson escalated and became physical. The victim alleges that during the argument, Paris pointed a gun at him, and a struggle ensued. The victim managed to get the gun away, but did receive a cut on his arm. Paris is now under arrest and faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related