After 13 Years As a Fugitive, Man Arrested on Murder Charges

Posted by | May 25, 2017 | |

After 13 Years As a Fugitive, Man Arrested on Murder Charges

Cameron County (KFXV) — A man wanted for murder in Cameron County is behind bars. His arrest came 13 years after the crime.
Sheriff Lucio who says investigators received a call from agents in Matamoros who said the suspect Ciro Cantu Muñoz would be crossing an international bridge in Brownsville..
42-year-old Ciro Muñoz Cantu was arrested and charged for a murder he’s believed to have committed thirteen years ago. According to Sheriff Lucio, the deadly incident took place late March in 2004. The victim, identified as Jesus Hilario Jimenez, was dating the suspect’s ex-wife. The suspect became upset when he saw the two together. Cantu allegedly followed them down Gomez RD and Highway 281 – while at a stop, the suspect exited the car, approached Jimenez and opened fire.
Cantu Muñoz was formally charged hours after his arrest. The judge denied him bond – fearing he will flee once again, given the opportunity.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Civil Rights Organizations pleading President for Asylum of Central Americans

Civil Rights Organizations pleading President for Asylum of Central Americans

January 27, 2016

San Juan Police Pursuit ends with Two in Handcuffs

San Juan Police Pursuit ends with Two in Handcuffs

January 20, 2016

Edinburg Couple Arrested in Narcotics Raid

Edinburg Couple Arrested in Narcotics Raid

June 1, 2015

Bluebell Ice Cream Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Bluebell Ice Cream Linked to Listeria Outbreak

March 20, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT