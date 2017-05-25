After 13 Years As a Fugitive, Man Arrested on Murder Charges

Cameron County (KFXV) — A man wanted for murder in Cameron County is behind bars. His arrest came 13 years after the crime.

Sheriff Lucio who says investigators received a call from agents in Matamoros who said the suspect Ciro Cantu Muñoz would be crossing an international bridge in Brownsville..

42-year-old Ciro Muñoz Cantu was arrested and charged for a murder he’s believed to have committed thirteen years ago. According to Sheriff Lucio, the deadly incident took place late March in 2004. The victim, identified as Jesus Hilario Jimenez, was dating the suspect’s ex-wife. The suspect became upset when he saw the two together. Cantu allegedly followed them down Gomez RD and Highway 281 – while at a stop, the suspect exited the car, approached Jimenez and opened fire.

Cantu Muñoz was formally charged hours after his arrest. The judge denied him bond – fearing he will flee once again, given the opportunity.

