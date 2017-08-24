Laredo — This morning the Precinct 1 Webb county constable’s office and the Texas Attorney general’s office conducted an operation at Las Flores Adult Day Care Center on the 2500 block of Travis Court. According to councilman Alberto Torres, officials executed a search warrant at the facility signed by district judge to collect any sort of documents to investigate any alleged medicare and medicaid fraud.

“We are working together with Texas attorney general’s office they are the lead agency in this operation we are taking any type of document that will help in the continued investigation of this crime”

Local law enforcement Texas Attorney general Ken Paxton’s office and is the lead agency in the operation authorities are asking community members to contact the general attorney’s office if they have any information about the fraudulent documents.

“To the other owners out there that do run this type of businesses that they do know that stay local and federal police are looking at these types of crimes are looking at the daily activities at the businesses and want to send a strong message that we hope that the services are being provided for elderly or not being abused”

No additional information has been released at the moment, but officials reassure the community their family members are safe.

“This is an ongoing investigation by the attorney general’s office and we will continue to provide assistance”