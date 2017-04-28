‘Accidental’ Shooting Sends Teen to Hospital

Posted by | Apr 28, 2017

Cameron County (KFZV) — A young man is recovering in a hospital after being shot. Authorities are considering this an ‘accidental shooting’.

While the condition has been deemed critical, the suspect in this case is already police custody. The shooting happened just after noon today near Dockberry Rd and Brown Avenue outside Brownsville city limits.

18-year-old Adrian Bautista was shot by Jose Gonzalez at the victim’s home on the 2200 Block of South Indiana Street.

Gonzalez, who was identified as a friend of the victim, then tried rushing Bautista to a hospital, but were then involved in a vehicle accident. That’s when officers arrived on scene and transported the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators are looking into the altercation that happened just before the weapon was discharged. Gonzalez remains at the Cameron County Jail, and is expected to face charges for tampering with evidence.

Maricela De La Cruz

Maricela De La Cruz is a reporter with Fox News and sister-station Univision Valle del Rio Grande. Born and raised in Mission, TX she joined the Fox/Univision news team in March 2012. Maricela graduated from The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, where she studied Broadcast Journalism. She is passionate about giving a voice to those who need it as well as reporting fairly and accurately about the issues that impact this border community and its residents. As a Valley native, Maricela takes great pride in being able to use journalism as a way to empower local residents through information.

