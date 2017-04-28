‘Accidental’ Shooting Sends Teen to Hospital

Cameron County (KFZV) — A young man is recovering in a hospital after being shot. Authorities are considering this an ‘accidental shooting’.

While the condition has been deemed critical, the suspect in this case is already police custody. The shooting happened just after noon today near Dockberry Rd and Brown Avenue outside Brownsville city limits.

18-year-old Adrian Bautista was shot by Jose Gonzalez at the victim’s home on the 2200 Block of South Indiana Street.

Gonzalez, who was identified as a friend of the victim, then tried rushing Bautista to a hospital, but were then involved in a vehicle accident. That’s when officers arrived on scene and transported the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators are looking into the altercation that happened just before the weapon was discharged. Gonzalez remains at the Cameron County Jail, and is expected to face charges for tampering with evidence.