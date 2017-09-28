Mcallen police are probing into the so-called “Industrial accident” which happened around 4 in the afternoon Tuesday at the agricultural station on military highway and 23rd street, across from the border patrol station in McAllen.

Several witnesses say that a young man was sitting on a forklift while they lowered him to the concrete platform near the warehouse. Witnesses say that something happened and the man fell to the ground and the forklift fell on top of him. Police will not disclose the identity of the victim until their relatives are notified.

Mcallen police are investigating.