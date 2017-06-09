911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Jail

Posted by | Jun 9, 2017 | |

911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Jail

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot.

Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn’t had a stroke or asked anyone for help.

News outlets say Hinkle told the dispatcher he’d pay responders to take him to the Hooters on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Hinkle was arrested on charges of misusing 911. He was released on bond Wednesday night and records don’t list an attorney for him.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Payroll Boss Fired After Vacation Delays Paychecks

Payroll Boss Fired After Vacation Delays Paychecks

December 2, 2014

Winking Congressman Steals Spotlight In House Floor Speech

Winking Congressman Steals Spotlight In House Floor Speech

February 12, 2015

Teacher who was late 111 times says he was eating breakfast

Teacher who was late 111 times says he was eating breakfast

August 31, 2015

Leg Lamp Stolen From New York Store’s Display

Leg Lamp Stolen From New York Store’s Display

December 22, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT