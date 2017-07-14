72-Year-Old Man Arrested for Auto Pedestrian Collision

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — We have an update to a story we first brought you last night.

Brownsville police have arrested 72-year-old, Gustavo Munoz for striking a 29-year-old female and her two-year-old son with his car while they crossed near the 5200 block of Padre Island Highway. The two-year-old has died, and his mother remains in the hospitalized in critical condition. Munoz did stop to render aid. He now faces criminal negligent homicide and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Related