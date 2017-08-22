Falfurrias (KFXV) – The border patrol agents find 60 undocumented immigrants locked inside a refrigerated trailer carry the border patrol agents find 60 undocumented immigrants locked inside a refrigerated trailer carrying vegetables. Agents say they discovered the large group when a K-9 alerted them. The immigrants were laying on top of a pallet of broccoli with a sheet of ice. The temperature inside the trailer measured 49 degrees Fahrenheit.

The group consisted of Guatemalans Mexicans and Salvadorans and Hondurans, who all declined medical attention. Agents arrested the driver, a Guatemalan national, who faces federal charges.

Homeland security is investigating