54 immigrants are rescued across the Rio Grande Valley. On Monday, agents discovered 19 undocumented persons concealed amongst the cargo at the Falfurrias checkpoint. The driver, an adult male U.S. citizen was arrested. Later that same day, agents found 35 undocumented immigrants inside of a stash house in Edinburg. A Mexican National at the house was arrested. The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1 (800) 863- 9382.

Other Stories of interest