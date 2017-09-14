54 immigrants are rescued across the Rio Grande Valley. On Monday, agents discovered 19 undocumented persons concealed amongst the cargo at the Falfurrias checkpoint. The driver, an adult male U.S. citizen was arrested. Later that same day, agents found 35 undocumented immigrants inside of a stash house in Edinburg. A Mexican National at the house was arrested. The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1 (800) 863- 9382.
Other Stories you might like
Aggravated Robbery Under Investigation
December 10, 2014
Alleged Kidnappers Facing Charges, Surveillance Video Released
August 12, 2014
San Benito Helicopter Crash investigation continues
April 25, 2016
Traffic Stop Leads To $450,000 Seizure
April 1, 2014
More from FOX South Texas
-
-
-
-
-
Deadly Car Race Trial Continues3 Comments
-