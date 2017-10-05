This year alone, more than 250,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hilda Garza was one of them. She tells us her story as a fighter who’s battling cancer.

Cancer.

That was the word the doctor told her on Mother’s Day.

What initially started as a check up due to pain in her arm, resulted in a mammogram where a cancer cell was detected in her breast, stage 2.

She says nothing prepared her for the challenges that came with cancer– drugs, shots, and chemotherapy, which she receives every Friday.

She says the strength to keep fighting comes from her faith and her family.

Regardless of the difficulty she’s enduring, she says she still sees beauty in life.

Hilda tells us through her battle she’s found her purpose in life– which is to motivate those in her situation not to give up and to bring awareness of routinely having a mammogram.