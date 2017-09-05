In McAllen, more than 50 activists gathering outside Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, standing for the preservation of DACA.In tears, many “Dreamers” listened to the announcing of the termination of the program, established as of 2012, allowing students to work and live legally in the nation, In Texas , more than 120 thousand students have benefitted from DACA, allowing immigrant students, who arrived as children to the US, to live and work legally in the nation.
Related Posts
Three Arrested in Pharr After Attempted Robbery
May 12, 2014
Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Rio Hondo Residents
May 22, 2015
Mcallen Auto Theft Suspect at Large
January 2, 2014