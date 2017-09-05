In McAllen, more than 50 activists gathering outside Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, standing for the preservation of DACA.In tears, many “Dreamers” listened to the announcing of the termination of the program, established as of 2012, allowing students to work and live legally in the nation, In Texas , more than 120 thousand students have benefitted from DACA, allowing immigrant students, who arrived as children to the US, to live and work legally in the nation.

Other Stories of interest