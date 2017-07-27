4 Alleged theft ring members from Brownsville arrested

Texas city police have arrested four Brownsville residents for their alleged involvement in an organized retail theft ring. According to police, officers responded to reports of several thefts and an outlet mall. There they arrested 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez, 23 Michael Patrick Garcia, 24-year-old Edward Palomino, and 19-year-old Christina Isabel Rios. Investigators recovered about $1,700 worth of stolen merchandise and linked the group to a larger theft ring organized across a Texas.

All four transferred to Galveston county jail.