3rd Annual National Latino HIV Conference Seeks to Raise Awareness

Posted by | May 23, 2017 | |

3rd Annual National Latino HIV Conference Seeks to Raise Awareness

South Padre Island (KFXV) — The Valley Aids Council hosts its third annual National Latino HIV Conference in an effort to raise awareness on the growing epidemic.

Doctors, social workers and educators from the U.S. and Mexico among the nearly 500 participants.

The lack of this type of events for health care and service providers working with latinos living with HIV kickstarted the Valley Aids Council plan to host the first of its kind.

HIV continues to be a serious health threat for the hispanic community..enough reason for experts to develop new strategies in addressing the disease.

In the Rio Grande Valley, from January to March of this year, the number of new HIV cases increased by 31 percent.

The valley continues to report one of the highest rates compared to the rest of the state, including the nation.  However, it is also a topic many refuse to speak about.

The Valley Aids Council offers free HIV and STI testing at their locations in Harlingen, Brownsville and McAllen.

For more information you can also visit their website at ValleyAIDS.org

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Man Faces Robbery Charges for Allegedly Stealing Purses

Man Faces Robbery Charges for Allegedly Stealing Purses

June 19, 2014

A Soldier At War Is A Family At War

A Soldier At War Is A Family At War

November 8, 2013

Gunman Shoots one, Kills Himself at El Paso Army Medical Clinic

Gunman Shoots one, Kills Himself at El Paso Army Medical Clinic

January 6, 2015

Two Dead After Plane Crash Near McAllen Airport

Two Dead After Plane Crash Near McAllen Airport

August 17, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT