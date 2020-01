Laredo, Texas– Police have released the number of DWI arrests made during the holidays. Thanks to a grant by TxDOT, authorities were on the lookout for intoxicated drivers.

Police report:

156 traffic stops

158 citations issued

28 DWI arrests were made

4 other arrests were made for criminal charges.

The police department said it was a successful initiative and encourage a community to avoid drinking and driving as it could result in harsh consequences.