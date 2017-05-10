$25K Award Offered for Nahomi Rodriguez Murder Case

Posted by | May 10, 2017 | |

$25K Award Offered for Nahomi Rodriguez Murder Case

Harlingen (KFXV) — $25,000 is the reward being offered by authorities for any information that could lead them to finding the person or people responsible for the death of Nahomi Rodriguez.

Today law enforcement officials from Harlingen, San Benito and other Cameron County agencies who are assisting in the investigation gathered sending a strong message to the community. District Attorney Luis Saenz says investigators will not stop until the people responsible are brought to justice.

The parents of Nahomi were also on hand thanking police for their continuous effort. If you have any information on this case call Harlingen Crime stoppers at (956) 216-5402 (TIPS). Remember if the information you provide leads to an arrest and conviction you could receive a $25,000 reward.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Six Fires in 24 Hours Possibly Set by Minor, Authorities Say

Six Fires in 24 Hours Possibly Set by Minor, Authorities Say

July 6, 2016

FEMA Weather Shelter Dome Near Completion

FEMA Weather Shelter Dome Near Completion

August 14, 2015

McAllen Police Investigating Body Found

McAllen Police Investigating Body Found

March 23, 2017

CBP Seizes $9 Million In Narcotics

CBP Seizes $9 Million In Narcotics

September 30, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest