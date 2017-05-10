$25K Award Offered for Nahomi Rodriguez Murder Case

Harlingen (KFXV) — $25,000 is the reward being offered by authorities for any information that could lead them to finding the person or people responsible for the death of Nahomi Rodriguez.

Today law enforcement officials from Harlingen, San Benito and other Cameron County agencies who are assisting in the investigation gathered sending a strong message to the community. District Attorney Luis Saenz says investigators will not stop until the people responsible are brought to justice.

The parents of Nahomi were also on hand thanking police for their continuous effort. If you have any information on this case call Harlingen Crime stoppers at (956) 216-5402 (TIPS). Remember if the information you provide leads to an arrest and conviction you could receive a $25,000 reward.