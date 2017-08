Over 200 refugees will be stationed in Mission until conditions are better to return to their homes.

Some from Corpus Christi area and Houston, and city administrators along with connections with Christ Church, are offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone who was affected by Harvey. Lunch and breakfast served daily at Mission Pantry located at 115 Mayberry St, for more information you may call 956-358-5516.

Meals will be served up until Sunday.