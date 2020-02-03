Campus police reported Three shots fired inside the Texas A&M University-Commerce student residence.
Two people died and another was injured in the shooting inside the student dormitory “Pride Rock Residence Hall” on Monday, Fox News reported.
“A & M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three shooting victims at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus,” the University of Texas Police Department A & M-Commerce said on Twitter.
“There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, ”the university wrote in a statement on its website. “
UPD has stationed officers across the campus, including all key meeting points, for the safety of the campus community.”
This is developing news. Stay tuned for updates.