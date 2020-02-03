Campus police reported Three shots fired inside the Texas A&M University-Commerce student residence.

Two people died and another was injured in the shooting inside the student dormitory “Pride Rock Residence Hall” on Monday, Fox News reported.

“A & M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three shooting victims at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus,” the University of Texas Police Department A & M-Commerce said on Twitter.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.



A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020



“There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, ”the university wrote in a statement on its website. “

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation.



Counselors are — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

UPD has stationed officers across the campus, including all key meeting points, for the safety of the campus community.”

This is developing news. Stay tuned for updates.