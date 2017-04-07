19 Tri-City Bombers Charged

19 Tri-City Bombers Charged

TEXAS (KFXV) — 19 members of the Tri-City Bomber gang are facing a slew of charges including the illegal use of firearms that investigators say caused the death of one man.

Fox cameras were present as FBI agents along with other officers conducted one of several raids here in the valley in connection to this case, in the city of San Juan.
25 suspects were indicted but only 19 are facing charges that range from theft, money laundering and the illegal use of a firearm and they are all from the valley.

