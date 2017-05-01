19 Cars Broken Into; Harlingen Police Now Urge Vigilence

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — A string of car break-ins in Harlingen has neighbor’s on edge. Police say the doors of every one of those vehicles were unlocked.

Police are warning folks tonight to make sure and do the little things to help prevent from falling victim – as criminals are just looking for their next easy target.

We spoke to several neighbors in the area – some say they feel safe, others say this is not the first time their car has been broken into.

Harlingen police say the investigation of a car break -in at the 2000 block of Poinciana street led to the discovery of more than a dozen car burglaries – a total of 19 vehicles in the area were broken into. Surveillance video shows the suspect targeted vehicles that were parked outside and were unlocked.
Police say crimes like this can be avoided..they advise car owners to lock their doors and close all windows, avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle, park in well-lit areas and activate the alarm. You are also asked to report any suspicious activity to your local police department.
If you have information about this case you are asked to call the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

