A fourth suspect in the murder of a 17 year old in Rio Grande City is formally charged.

Tuesday afternoon, 18 year old Salvador Martinez was charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a body.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

17 year old Chase Olivarez disappeared at the end of July. His body was found at the beginning of August on a ranch in Roma.

Investigators say that a disagreement between the suspects and the victim could have been the motive.

Martinez received a bond of $ 750,000 dollars. The trial date is set for January.