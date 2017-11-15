A fourth suspect in the murder of a 17 year old in Rio Grande City is formally charged.
Tuesday afternoon, 18 year old Salvador Martinez was charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a body.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
17 year old Chase Olivarez disappeared at the end of July. His body was found at the beginning of August on a ranch in Roma.
Investigators say that a disagreement between the suspects and the victim could have been the motive.
Martinez received a bond of $ 750,000 dollars. The trial date is set for January.